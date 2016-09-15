FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Reymond Fuentes was released by the Royals. Fuentes was designated for assignment on Sept. 7. Fuentes hit .317 with one extra-base hit in 13 games with Kansas City.

RHP Yordano Ventura has allowed 17 hits and nine earned runs over 11 1/3 innings in losing his past two starts. He is 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA in three career starts versus the A's. He is 0-5 with a 5.24 ERA in six starts this season against AL West opponents.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who starts Thursday, beat the A's on April 15 at Oakland. He is 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA in five career starts against the A's. He is 2-0 with five no-decisions and a 5.45 ERA in his past seven starts.

LF Alex Gordon went 0-for-4, striking out once, and is hitless in his past 16 at-bats. Gordon's average has dipped to .216 and he has only two RBIs in his past nine games.

SS Alcides Escobar went 0-for-3 and struck out twice, ending his 20-game on-base streak. Escobar has started every game this year at shortstop.

