3B Christian Colon hit his first career home run in his 293rd at-bat, a three-run shot with two out in the ninth inning in the 14-5 loss to the Athletics. "It felt good off the bat," Colon said. "I wish it was under different circumstances, but it is what it is. A big monkey off my back, for sure. Hopefully there's many more."

RF Hunter Dozier doubled to left in the ninth inning for his first career hit in his second at-bat in the majors. "It was good to see Hunter get his first hit, C.C. hit his first home run," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "They came to life a little bit there in the ninth inning, but not much happened before then."

RHP Edinson Volquez allowed nine runs, eight earned, in 3 1/3 innings to take the loss. He owns a 9.82 ERA in his past four starts, giving up 32 hits and 21 runs in 18 1/3 innings.

LHP Jason Vargas, who has not pitched since July 2015 and had Tommy John surgery, will make his 2016 debut Saturday, a start against the White Sox. Manager Ned Yost said Vargas would be limited to 45 pitches and three innings. "Our goal was try to get him 10 or 15 innings into this year, so he could go into the winter ready and really, ready to go in spring training. So it's just a perfect time. He'll get three starts."

OF Lorenzo Cain has played only one game in September because of a sore left wrist and it appears doubtful he will play again this season. "We're still kind of hopeful, a little bit, but he's not making great progress," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He's making minimal progress every day. He's getting a little bit better, but we're starting to run out of time. He's not regaining that strength or getting rid of that soreness as quickly as we had hoped."