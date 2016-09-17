RHP Kelvin Herrera permitted five of eight batters to reach base and four scored in the eighth inning for a blown save. He has a 6.10 ERA in 10 1/3 innings against the White Sox this season and a 1.58 ERA against everyone else.

RHP Nick Tepesch, who the Royals designated for assignment Sept. 6, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha. Tepesch, who went to Blue Spring High (a Kansas City suburb), made one 2016 start for the Dodgers and pitched for four different clubs in the Pacific Coast League.

RF Hunter Dozier, the Royals' 2013 first-round pick, started his first big league game Friday.

RF Hunter Dozier, the Royals' 2013 first-round pick, made his first major league start. Dozier stroked a double in the Royals' five-run ninth inning Thursday for his first big league hit. Dozier had a run-producing single in the fifth inning Friday for his first career RBI.

CF Billy Burns batted leadoff for the first time. He became the sixth player to bat first this season.

LHP Jason Vargas, who had Tommy John surgery in July 2015, starts Saturday for the first time since July 21, 2015. He went 0-2 with a 5.85 ERA in six rehab starts in the minors. Vargas was 5-2 with a 3.98 ERA in nine starts before the 2015 surgery.

RHP Ian Kennedy got a no-decision Friday after exiting after six innings and 111 pitches with a 4-2 lead that the bullpen failed to hold. He is unbeaten in his past 10 starts, going 5-0 with a 2.14 ERA. He has not lost since July 25 against the Angels.