CF Jarrod Dyson went 2-for-4, stole his 28th base and scored a run on Saturday. He is 10-for-15 against White Sox RHP Miguel Gonzalez.

LHP Danny Duffy is looking for his first victory Sunday since August 21. He is unbeaten in is past 13 home starts.

RHP Chien-Ming Wang, who resurrected his career as a Royals reliever this season after not pitching in the majors since 2013, was designated for assignment. Wang, 36, went 6-0 with a 4.22 ERA, allowing 25 earned runs and 60 hits in 53 1/3 innings while striking out 30 and walking 18. He had pitched only 59 1/3 innings in the majors since the start of the 2012 season before this year. He won 19 games in 2006 and 2007 with the Yankees.

LHP Jason Vargas, who came off the 60-day disabled list, made his first start Saturday in nearly months after having Tommy John surgery. Vargas was limited to three innings, giving up one run and two hits while walking one and striking out one. "I knew that if I had the opportunity to get out there this year that it would be icing on the cake as far as going into next season," Vargas said. "I felt really good about everything that happened up to this point. I think I would have still felt pretty good about going into next year, but being able to have the opportunity to go out there and compete is just another plus that has gone along with this rehab."

RHP Wade Davis converted his first save since Sunday. He struck out the side in the ninth inning on Saturday to log his 25th save in 28 chances.