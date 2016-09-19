FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 19, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy, who was 0-1 with three decisions in his previous four starts, held the White Sox to three runs on eight hits, while walking two and striking out eight for a 10-3 win Sunday. "I kind of mixed it up a little bit more than I normally do," Duffy said. "When I threw my fastball, I know it is good enough to get people out."

OF Paulo Orlando had two doubles, was hit by a pitch, walked and scored three runs. He is a career .409 hitter off White Sox starter Jose Quintana.

DH Kendrys Morales' 1,000th hit was a two-run home run in the sixth inning. It was his 28th home run, which is the most a Royal has hit since Billy Butler's 29 in 2012.

LF Alex Gordon ended an 0-for-21 slump with a home run to lead off the second inning. His previous hit was a home run on Sept. 10 off White Sox RHP James Shields, a former Royal teammate, at Chicago.

1B Eric Hosmer drove in three runs Sunday. That brings his RBI total to a career-high 95. He has 34 RBIs in 37 games against the White Sox since the start of the 2015 season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.