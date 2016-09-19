LHP Danny Duffy, who was 0-1 with three decisions in his previous four starts, held the White Sox to three runs on eight hits, while walking two and striking out eight for a 10-3 win Sunday. "I kind of mixed it up a little bit more than I normally do," Duffy said. "When I threw my fastball, I know it is good enough to get people out."

OF Paulo Orlando had two doubles, was hit by a pitch, walked and scored three runs. He is a career .409 hitter off White Sox starter Jose Quintana.

DH Kendrys Morales' 1,000th hit was a two-run home run in the sixth inning. It was his 28th home run, which is the most a Royal has hit since Billy Butler's 29 in 2012.

LF Alex Gordon ended an 0-for-21 slump with a home run to lead off the second inning. His previous hit was a home run on Sept. 10 off White Sox RHP James Shields, a former Royal teammate, at Chicago.

1B Eric Hosmer drove in three runs Sunday. That brings his RBI total to a career-high 95. He has 34 RBIs in 37 games against the White Sox since the start of the 2015 season.