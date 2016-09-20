3B Cheslor Cuthbert, who is 6-for-47 (.128) since his last multi-hit game on Sept. 3, did not start Monday but entered in the seventh inning on defense. Christian Colon made his 10th start at third base. Manager Ned Yost indicated fatigue could be a factor in Cuthbert's drop-off.

RHP Yordano Ventura earned his first career complete-game victory, holding the White Sox to three runs and nine hits, throwing 92 strikes in 106 pitches. His other complete game was eight innings, a loss at Texas on July 28. At 25 years, 108 days, he is the youngest Royals pitcher to throw a nine-inning complete game since Zack Greinke, 24 years, 176 days on April 14, 2008, at Seattle.

DH Kendrys Morales, who hit a three-run homer in an 8-3 victory over the White Sox on Monday, and the Royals will have a major decision to make in the offseason. Morales has an $11 million mutual option. If he elects for free agency, the Royals could make a qualifying offer, which would be an estimated $16.7 million, and they would receive a high draft pick as compensation if Morales signs elsewhere. The Mariners made Morales a qualifying offer in 2013, and he rejected it, but no club offered him a large multiyear contract. Morales did not sign with the Twins until June 8, 2014, when no compensation draft pick was necessary. With no spring training, Morales hit .234 with one home run in 39 games with the Twins, who traded him the Mariners on July 24. Morales hit .207 with seven home runs in 59 games with Seattle. Morales resurrected his career with the Royals, leading the club with 29 home runs this season after hitting .290 with 41 doubles, 22 home runs and 106 RBIs last year.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who is 1-2 with a 4.38 ERA in four starts this season against the Indians, will start Tuesday at Cleveland. Volquez has yielded at last four runs in nine of his past 10 starts.

SS Alcides Escobar homered in the second inning Monday, his sixth of the season. That is a career high. He hit five in 2012. Escobar, however, was ejected in the fifth for arguing balls and strikes. It was his third career ejection.

1B Eric Hosmer had two hits and a pair of RBIs. That hiked his RBI count to 97, a career high. He drove in 23 runs against the White Sox, which is the second-highest RBI total against one opponent in a season in club history. Hall of Famer George Brett knocked in 24 runs against the Rangers in 1985.