3B Cheslor Cuthbert went 2-for-3 Tuesday. His 122 hits this year are the second most by any American League rookie this season, and the most by a Royals rookie since Eric Hosmer had 153 in his rookie year of 2011.

C Salvador Perez saw a welcome pitcher on the mound for him Tuesday night: Cleveland's RHP Josh Tomlin. Sure enough, Perez doubled and scored the Royals' only run in the fifth inning. In his career against Tomlin, Perez is hitting .578 (15-for-26). However, in the month of September, Perez is batting just .143.

OF Terrance Gore has more career stolen bases (16) than plate appearances (nine). The only other player in major league history with more stolen bases than plate appearances is Herb Washington, who was used exclusively as a pinch runner for Oakland in 1974-75. Washington had 31 stolen bases and zero plate appearances. He appeared in 105 games in his career.

DH Kendrys Morales singled in the second inning Tuesday, giving him a hit in 16 of 18 September games. This month, he is hitting .353 (24-for-68) with seven home runs and a major-league-high 25 RBIs.