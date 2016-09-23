C Salvador Perez led off the ninth inning with a home run off Cleveland RHP Cody Allen. It was Perez's 21st home run of the season, which ties his career high set last year. It was only Perez's third RBI of the month. He is hitting .170 in September.

OF Terrance Gore had an unusual experience in the ninth inning: He was thrown out trying to steal a base. That had never happened to Gore in the major leagues. He was 9-for-9 in stolen-base attempts this year and 17-for-17 in his career until Cleveland C Roberto Perez threw him out trying to swipe second base in the ninth inning. "They had perfect execution. That's the only way you're going to get Gore, and they pulled it off," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "(RHP Cody) Allen was quick to the plate, and Perez flew out and made a perfect throw. Gore can steal a base when everyone in the park knows he's going, but they just had perfect execution."

LHP Jason Vargas will make his second start since coming back from Tommy John surgery when he pitches at Cleveland on Thursday. In his first start, Saturday vs. the White Sox, he allowed one run on two hits and a walk in three innings, throwing 52 pitches. He had one strikeout. That was his first appearance since July 21, 2015.

RHP Ian Kennedy (11-10) hadn't lost a game since July 25 prior to getting beat by the Indians 4-3 Wednesday night. In 10 starts since his last loss, Kennedy was 5-0 with a 2.14 ERA, but Wednesday night he pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on 10 hits. "Ian threw well. He did a great job of keeping us in the game," manager Ned Yost said.

SS Alcides Escobar played in his 161st consecutive game Wednesday night. That is the longest active streak in the majors. Only two other players have streaks over 100: Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop (151 games) and Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier (106 games).

1B Eric Hosmer has 97 RBIs. The Royals have not had a first baseman drive in 100 runs since 2000, when 103 of Mike Sweeney's 144 RBIs came while he was playing first base.