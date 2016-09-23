LHP Danny Duffy will start for the Royals on Friday in Detroit. Duffy has 181 strikeouts, which is a franchise record for a left-hander. Duffy is 12-2, the most wins by a Royals lefty since Bruce Chen went 12-8 in 2011.

C Salvador Perez threw out AL stolen base leader OF Rajai Davis in the sixth inning Wednesday. It was the 30th attempted base stealer Perez has thrown out this year. He's two shy of the Kansas City record of 32, set by Jason Kendall in 2010.

RHP Chien-Ming Wang, designated for assignment by Kansas City on Saturday, was released Thursday. He resurrected his career as a Royals reliever this season after not pitching in the majors since 2013. Wang, 36, went 6-0 with a 4.22 ERA, allowing 25 earned runs and 60 hits in 53 1/3 innings while striking out 30 and walking 18. He had pitched only 59 1/3 innings in the majors since the start of the 2012 season before this year. He won 19 games in 2006 and 2007 with the Yankees.

DH Kendrys Morales, who hit .193 in the first two months of the season, is finishing strong. Morales has 26 RBIs in September, the most in the majors, and his 29 home runs are the second-highest total of his career. "You knew it would be a matter of time until he turned it around," manager Ned Yost said. "There's too much talent not to. You don't see him losing his skills. He was going through a tough period."

LHP Jason Vargas, in his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery, pitched four innings, giving up two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. After giving up a home run and an RBI double in the first inning, Vargas retired the last 10 batters he faced. "He threw the ball well," said manager Ned Yost. "He had a good breaking ball, a good changeup and he was locating his fastball. This gives him a lot of confidence going into next year."