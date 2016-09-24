2B Whit Merrifield had a pair of singles Friday night in his bid to show he belongs in the major leagues. Merrifield has a .311 batting average since being recalled from the minors Sept. 2, which is a big reason he's playing and SS/2B Raul Mondesi (.185) is not.

RHP Kevin McCarthy made his sixth appearance with Kansas City on Friday night. McCarthy took over for starter RHP Danny Duffy with two out in the fourth inning. He got four straight outs before exiting. McCarthy has a low 90s fastball but showed good control against the Tigers.

CF Jarrod Dyson is getting extended playing time with the injury to CF/RF Lorenzo Cain and is showing enough to make him an attractive major league outfielder. Dyson had a two-run triple with two out in the ninth Friday night at Detroit in Kansas City's 8-3 loss. Dyson is not a home run hitter but anything he drills to right- or left-center is a threat to turn into a triple. He has seven of those this year, a career best. He's hitting .264 in 101 games for Kansas City this season and with his speed and defensive ability he is a plus player.

LHP Danny Duffy wasn't on his game Friday night, lasting just 3 2/3 innings and needing 99 pitches to get that far. "Well, certainly he couldn't have been on his game fully, because if he is, he's going to be tough to get to," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. "But I thought our batters did a great job of fighting off tough pitches, and getting good pitches and taking advantage." "He just struggled with his command," KC manager Ned Yost said. "He's really good with the back foot breaking ball but he just couldn't get it there. His command with the fastball was off and changeup too. I was trying to get five (innings) but the pitch count got so high in the first inning he just never really got settled in. He just couldn't get his tempo and rhythm down to where he could command consistently."

RF Paulo Orlando was moved up from eighth in the original lineup to fifth when C Salvador Perez was scratched due to a bad knee. Orlando singled home the Royals' first run in the sixth inning Friday night, after a Royals challenge cut a double play in half and gave Kansas City an extra shot at rookie RHP Michael Fulmer. He is hitting .302 against Detroit this season.

C Salvador Perez was a late scratch from Friday night's starting lineup. "His knee is a little banged up," manager Ned Yost said. "It's nothing serious. He could definitely play. I just decided to give him a day." Yost said the knee -- he couldn't say which one ("That's how significant it is.") has been barking for "about the last couple of weeks. But he's fine. The trainers gave him full clearance. If we need him, he's ready to go." Perez has played 133 games this year.