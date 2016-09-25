OF Paulo Orlando tied the score with a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday that was the key hit in Kansas City's game-winning five-run rally. "Paulo just crushed the ball to center field right over (CF Cameron) Maybin's head," manager Ned Yost said. "It was a changeup," Orlando said. "I remember that the last time I faced him at home he threw a lot of changeups. I was pretty excited to hit the ball the first two pitches. He threw me a changeup, fastball, and then changeup in the dirt. So I said, 'OK.' I waited for a changeup. Put a pretty good swing on it."

C Salvador Perez returned to his spot behind the plate Saturday after missing one game with a banged-up knee. Manager Ned Yost said Friday that the catcher could have played but he decided to give him a day off. Perez singled his first time up Saturday but went hitless his next four at-bats.

RHP Yordano Ventura allowed 10 hits in four innings Saturday but danced around trouble, stranding eight Tigers before departing when his back tightened up on a double leading off the fifth inning by LF Justin Upton. The injury is not believed to be serious. "We'll see," manager Ned Yost said, "but I don't have any reason to believe right now that he won't (make his scheduled start next week)."

RF Hunter Dozier got the key second single in the top of the ninth on Saturday that kept the inning going so the Royals could score five runs in a 7-4 comeback win. Dozier had a promising minor league season and is getting some looks, mostly against left-handed pitchers, that certainly will help in his bid to win a job with Kansas City next year. Terrance Gore ran for Dozier and scored the tying run on OF Paulo Orlando's two-run double to center.

1B Kendrys Morales ripped his 30th home run of the season leading off the sixth inning on Saturday. He thus became the first Kansas City player with 30 home runs since Jermaine Dye belted 33 in 2000. "It's our job in the middle of the lineup to drive in runs," said DH Eric Hosmer, who reached 100 RBIs with a three-run homer in the ninth. "That's the goals for me and Mo every year, to come in and drive in as many runs as we can. So it was a good day for both of us, him getting his 30th homer and me tacking on number 100."

DH Eric Hosmer ripped a game-winning, three-run homer in the ninth inning Saturday to cap a Kansas City comeback from two runs down with two outs. "To get 100 RBIs for the first time in his career is always special," manager Ned Yost said. "And he got all three of them in one swing. Big, huge swing at that point." "It feels really good," Hosmer said of his RBI milestone. "It's our job in the middle of the lineup to drive in runs. That's the goals for me and Mo (Kendrys Morales) every year, to come in and drive in as many runs as we can. So it was a good day for both of us, him getting his 30th homer and me tacking on number 100."