INF Christian Colon had only one at-bat -- striking out as a pinch-hitter -- on the just concluded six-game trip. He has not started since Sept. 19 and likely won't again this season. "We know what CC is," manager Ned Yost said. "We know what CC can do." Yost said the club is looking at Whit Merrifield and Raul Mondesi to play second base in the remaining games.

PR Terrance Gore ran for Cheslor Cuthbert in the eighth inning and stole second and third. He has 19 stolen bases in 20 career attempts during the regular season, all as a pinch runner.

LHP Jason Vargas will make his third and final start of the season since he finished rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in August 2015. Vargas, who has been on a restrictive pitch count, has a 3.86 ERA in his first two starts, allowing four hits and three runs in five innings, while striking out five and walking two.

RHP Dillon Gee won't pitch again this year after two blood clots -- one in his shoulder and one in his lung -- were found. Gee was hospitalized with shortness of breath after the game Sunday at Detroit, where he picked up the victory despite giving up two runs in 2 2/3 innings. Gee returned Tuesday to Kansas City for more examinations after the blood clots were revealed. "We've got to figure out exactly where we go from here," Yost said. "The most important thing is his health. We've got to get him healthy first." Gee had right shoulder surgery in July 2012 while with the Mets after a blood clot was detected.