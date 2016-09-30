LHP Jason Vargas threw five scoreless innings in his final start of the season. After having elbow surgery in 2015, he was limited to three starts this year, allowing three runs on eight hits in 12 innings, with 11 strikeouts and three walks. "That was the goal from the beginning," Vargas said to go into the offseason feeling healthy. "Good health, anything after that was icing on the cake. We'll definitely take where we're at right now."

RHP Peter Moylan stranded two inherited runners in the sixth. He has marooned 30 of 38 inherited runners, 79 percent. Moylan has appeared in five consecutive games.

1B Eric Hosmer padded his career-best numbers with his 25th home run and 103rd RBI. Hosmer's home run came right after Twins RHP Ervin Santana threw over to first base to hold Jarrod Dyson close. "That's the benefit of hitting behind guys like Dyson, guys with speed," Hosmer said. "You know you're going to get pitches out over the plate and leave the ball up and (they'll) throw some hard stuff in there with him on the bases. Anytime you get in a situation like that, we're trying to be aggressive, we're hoping something hard is coming because obviously he doesn't want to throw any breaking stuff in the dirt with Dyson being on the base."

RHP Wade Davis logged his 27th save in 30 chances, extending his career high. He has not allowed a run to the Twins in 23 appearances since the start of the 2014 season. He is 4-0 with six saves and 28 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings in that span, while holding Twins batters to a .085 average, 6-for-71.