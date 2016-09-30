FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
October 1, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy left in the seventh trailing the Twins 4-2, but the Royals tied it in the bottom of the inning as he got a no-decision. He finished 7-0 at home. His 12-3 record tied for the best winning percentage, .800, in Royals history with a minimum of 15 decisions. LHP Larry Gura was 16-4, .800, in 1978.

RF Paulo Orlando went 4-for-4 with two doubles, the third four-hit game of his career. He is hitting .519 in a seven-game hitting streak. "He's really focused on trying to hit .300," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "That's a big goal." Orlando raised his average to .307.

C Salvador Perez delivered a RBI pinch single in the ninth inning. Perez is 5-for-10 with four RBIs lifetime as a pinch hitter.

DH Kendrys Morales, who has a team-high 30 home runs, was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fifth inning. Royals manager Ned Yost said Morales was sick and running a slight fever.

