RHP Yordano Ventura finished the season with a losing record, 11-12, and a career high 4.45 ERA. He threw a career high 186 innings, surpassing his 183 in 2014. He went 5-5 with a 3.73 ERA after the All-Star break.

LHP Brian Flynn gave up three runs in two innings, matching his run total in his previous 18 appearances. Flynn had a 0.45 ERA and held hitters to a .127 average in that stretch, which began July 31.

DH Kendrys Morales, who left the game Thursday when he was running a mild fever, was back in the lineup Friday. .

1B Eric Hosmer singled in the first to up his RBI count to a career high 104. He has 46 RBIs in 55 games since the start of August, trailing only Hanley Ramirez (49) in that span.

C Drew Butera contributed a run-producing single in the eighth. It was his fourth career triple and his first since May 31, 2014, against the Pirates while with the Dodgers. Butera is 23-for-67, .343 at Kauffman Stadium.