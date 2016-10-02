CF Jarrod Dyson matched his career high with three hits and stole his 30th base, which ranks second in the American League. He is hitting .414 during a seven-game hitting streak.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who has not won since Aug. 25, got a no-decision Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits, four walks, a hit batter, wild pitch and sacrifice fly in five innings. Volquez, who finished with a 5.37 ERA, is eligible to file for free agency after the World Series.

LF Alex Gordon struck out in all four of his at-bats. Gordon leads the club with 148 strikeouts in 442 at-bats.

RHP Ian Kennedy starts the season finale Sunday against the Indians. He is 4-3 with a 3.40 ERA in 13 home starts this year.