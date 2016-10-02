FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
October 2, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Jarrod Dyson matched his career high with three hits and stole his 30th base, which ranks second in the American League. He is hitting .414 during a seven-game hitting streak.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who has not won since Aug. 25, got a no-decision Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits, four walks, a hit batter, wild pitch and sacrifice fly in five innings. Volquez, who finished with a 5.37 ERA, is eligible to file for free agency after the World Series.

LF Alex Gordon struck out in all four of his at-bats. Gordon leads the club with 148 strikeouts in 442 at-bats.

RHP Ian Kennedy starts the season finale Sunday against the Indians. He is 4-3 with a 3.40 ERA in 13 home starts this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
