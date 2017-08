OF Jorge Soler was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained oblique, the team announced Sunday after setting the 25-man Opening Day roster. Soler, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in December for closer Wade Davis, was injured chasing a pitch out of the strike zone last Sunday in a minor league spring training game. An MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain of his oblique.Soler's DL stint is retroactive to March 30, making him eligible to return on April 9.