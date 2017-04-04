LHP Matt Strahm took the Opening Day loss in relief of LHP Danny Duffy. Strahm ran into trouble when he wasn't able to get Max Kepler out at first on a bunt and intentionally walked Brian Dozier to load the bases. He walked Robbie Grossman to force in a run before he was pulled. He gave up four runs on two hits and two walks. In 22 innings out of the bullpen last year, he had 11 walks and gave up just three earned runs.

LHP Travis Wood made an inauspicious Royals debut by giving up two runs on two hits and two walks in one-third of an inning Monday. The outing was uncharacteristic for the veteran. Wood walked two batters just twice in 77 games for the Cubs last season.

LHP Danny Duffy made his first career Opening Day start and allowed one run in six innings Monday. He gave up three hits and walked three while striking out eight. The lone run came on a solo homer by Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano. Duffy has gone 1-0 with a 2.73 ERA in five appearances and four starts against the Twins since the start of last season.

3B Mike Moustakas returned to Kansas City's lineup with authority. Moustakas homered for the Royals' first run of the season. It was his first homer since April 26, 2016, as a knee injury ended his season after only 27 games. He has 12 career home runs against Minnesota, including six at Target Field.