RF Paulo Orlando drove in Kansas City's only run of the game on Wednesday with a single in the fourth inning. Orlando struck out twice and is 1 for 7 on the season.

LF Alex Gordon was hit in the right hand by pitcher Hector Santiago leading off the game for Kansas City. Gordon was checked by the team's trainers but assured reporters after the game that his hand feels fine. Gordon was 0 for 3 on Wednesday and is 1 for 7 this season.

RHP Ian Kennedy struggled with his command in his first start of the season, walking five Twins' batters on Wednesday. He walked five batters once all of last season. Walks have been an issue for all of Kansas City's pitchers, with 16 free passes handed out through two games.

3B Mike Moustakas went 0 for 2 against Minnesota left-hander Hector Santiago on Wednesday and is now 0 for 16 in his career against Santiago. Moustakas struck out three times in the game as the designated hitter while Cheslor Cuthbert played third base against the left-handed Santiago.