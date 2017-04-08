2B Raul Mondesi's start on Monday in Minnesota made him the third youngest member of an Opening Day starting lineup in franchise history, and the youngest since the 1979 season. Clint Hurdle owns the top two slots of youth at 20 years, 252 days in 1978, then again in the 1979 season opener at 21 years, 249 days. Mondesi was older that Hurdle's second Opening Day appearance by one day, appearing Monday at 21 years, 250 days.

RHP Yordano Ventura, who died Jan. 22, will be saluted by the Royals in their home opener on Monday in a pregame ceremony. Ventura, who tragically lost his life at age 25 in a vehicular accident, will be remembered to Kansas City fans who have yet to mourn his passing with their hometown baseball team with a video salute dedicated to his abbreviated career, special guests and a moment of silence.

LHP Jason Vargas made his first start of the season on Friday and fourth since returning from Tommy John surgery in September. Despite missing nearly 1 1/2 years, Vargas has six shutouts since the start of 2011, which is tied for eighth most in the major leagues and trails only Felix Hernandez, Derek Holland and James Shields (seven each) among those who have pitched exclusively in the American League during that stretch. Among big league left-handers, his 10 complete games since 2011 trail only Clayton Kershaw (23), Madison Bumgarner, David Price and Chris Sale (14 each).

1B Eric Hosmer singled in the sixth Friday, extending his hitting streak against the Astros to eight games. He has hit in every game against Houston since the start of the 2016 season and owns a .371 (33 of 89) career batting average against the Astros. That's third best among active players behind Dustin Pedroia (.400) and Hanley Ramirez (.372).