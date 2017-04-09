3B Cheslor Cuthbert recorded his first hit of the season with his leadoff home run in the fifth inning. Cuthbert did not play in the series opener after making his season debut Wednesday. Cuthbert finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

LHP Danny Duffy improved to 2-2 with a 5.04 ERA in seven career outings (four starts) against the Astros. Over his last two starts against Houston, Duffy has allowed three runs on 11 hits over 13 innings with the Royals winning both contests. He allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts over seven innings.

DH Salvador Perez clubbed his third home run of the season with one out in the eighth inning off Astros RHP Luke Gregerson. Perez has homered in three consecutive games and is the second player in club history with three homers over the first five games of a season (Mike Sweeney, 2000). Perez followed a home run by 1B Eric Hosmer, giving the Royals their first back-to-back homers since Cheslor Cuthbert and Raul Mondesi did so Sept. 25, 2016 at Detroit.

1B Eric Hosmer recorded his first extra-base hit of the season as well as his first RBI. Hosmer extended his hitting streak against the Astros to nine games and has hit .395 with two doubles, one home run and six RBIs during that span, which began on April 11, 2016.