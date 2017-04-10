C Salvador Perez homered off Astros RHP Lance McCullers to lead off the second inning Sunday, his fourth consecutive game with a home run. Perez is the first Royals player with home runs in four consecutive games since Billy Butler did so July 26-29, 2011. Perez is also the first Kansas City player with four home runs over the Royals' first six games of a season.

RHP Nate Karns allowed just one run over 5 2/3 innings Sunday against the Astros in his first start with the Royals and his first road start since June 20, 2016, with the Seattle Mariners. Karns' 2.64 ERA against the Astros over seven appearances marks his lowest against any team with a minimum of three starts. In four starts against Houston, Karns owns a 1.08 ERA.

DH Brandon Moss hit a ninth-inning, go-ahead home run Sunday off Astros RHP Chris Devenski for his first hit on the season and first with the Royals. Moss signed with Kansas City as a free agent on Feb. 1. Moss snapped an 0-for-11 start to the season and became just the second player to hit a home run off a Devenski changeup, according to Brooks Baseball.

3B Mike Moustakas finished 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI against the Astros Sunday, and finished the season-opening road trip 8-for-23 with four runs scored, three home runs and three RBIs. Moustakas has hit safely in all six games this season, including a pinch-hit in the eighth inning Saturday night. Moustakas has 21 home runs over his last 268 at-bats dating to Aug. 20, 2015.