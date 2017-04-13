OF Jorge Soler, who is on the disabled list with a strained oblique, hit in batting practice. "He'll probably take live BP here Friday," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "If all goes well, we look to get him out early next week." Soler will need some minor league rehab games before coming off the DL.

LHP Scott Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he worked two scoreless innings. Alexander went 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA in spring training, with one walk and seven strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings. "It feels good," Alexander said of his return. "Obviously, this is where you want to be. I was happy to get the call." While his spring training numbers were impressive, the Royals kept three southpaws in the bullpen for the Opening Day roster and manager Ned Yost did not see a need for a fourth. "In spring training, I kind of knew we were stacked with lefties in the bullpen," Alexander said. Alexander needed only 18 pitches, 12 of them strikes, to retire all seven A's he faced.

RHP Jason Hammel was removed after 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, two walks, two sacrifice flies and two wild pitches. "Just too many pitches in an inning," Hammel said. "Just the two-strike pitches are really bothering me. Too many mistakes there. That's got to be a win situation for me instead of runners on and traffic all night just because I wasn't executing."

LHP Jason Vargas will start Thursday in the series finale against the Athletics. Vargas won his 2017 debut, holding the Astros to one run on six hits and a walk over six innings. He missed most of last season after having 2015 Tommy John surgery.