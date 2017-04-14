FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
April 15, 2017 / 3:21 AM / 4 months ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy will start the series opener against the Angels. Duffy is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in four career outings, including three starts, vs. the Angels. Duffy is undefeated in his past 15 Kauffman Stadium starts.

RHP Kelvin Herrera labored in the ninth before picking up the Royals' first save of the season. He gave up a leadoff home run to Rajai Davis and a double to Jed Lowrie before retiring the next three batters. Herrera needed 27 pitches. Kansas City was the last American League club to obtain a save.

LHP Jason Vargas threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings to beat the A's 3-1. He struck out eight, walked one and yielded four hits. "He was awesome, unbelievably good," Royals manager Ned Yost said.

CF Lorenzo Cain extended his home batting streak to 11 games, dating to Aug. 9. He is hitting .395 with nine RBIs in the 11 games. Cain singled in his first two at-bats for his second straight multi-hit game. Cain, who celebrated his 31st birthday, also stole a base, walked, scored a run and drove in a run.

