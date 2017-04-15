LHP Danny Duffy is 8-0 with a 3.35 ERA in his past 16 home starts. He retired 20 of the last 22 batters he faced in allowing three hits and one run in seven innings to beat the Angels.

C Salvador Perez hit his fifth home run in the sixth inning on Friday night. He is hitting .313 with an .813 slugging percentage in an eight-game hitting streak. Perez is 7-for-11 (.636) with a home run off RHP Matt Shoemaker, the Angels' Saturday starter.

RHP Peter Moylan gave up a two-out, ninth-inning single to Albert Pujols on Friday night to snap a 9 2/3 inning hitless streak dating to last season. He has not allowed a run in his past 10 outings.

CF Lorenzo Cain had his third consecutive multi-hit game with a single and double on Friday. He has hit in 12 straight home games dating to Aug. 9. He has a .404 batting average in those games. He loves to face Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker, who starts Saturday. Cain is 4-for-6 off Shoemaker.