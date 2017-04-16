RHP Kelvin Herrera logged a 1-2-3 ninth inning to log his second save in three chances. He has not given up a run against the Angels since May 25, 2014 over eight innings.

OF Jorge Soler, who is on the disabled list with an oblique strain, continues to progress. "He feels fine, but it is just getting back into the swing of things," Royals manager Ned Yost. There has been no date set when Soler might begin a minor league rehab program.

RHP Peter Moylan's no-hitter plus ended when Albert Pujols singled with two outs in the ninth on Friday. It was the first hit Moylan allowed in 9 2/3 innings, dating to last year. "I had no idea," he said. The Royals re-signed Moylan to a minor league contract in February, but he made the Opening Day roster and has worked his way into a major piece of the bullpen.

RHP Ian Kennedy will be the starter for the series finale against the Angels. He has not fared well against them, never beating them. He is 0-4 with a 6.55 ERA in five career appearances, four of them starts.

CF Lorenzo Cain singled in his first two at-bats for his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. Cain extended his home hitting streak to 13 games.