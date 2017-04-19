OF/INF Whit Merrifield was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he had four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs in nine games. Merrifield homered for the only Kansas City run in a 2-1 loss to the Giants. He also had a single and two walks. Manager Ned Yost said the club was looking to add offense. "He's hitting .412, so he's hot," Yost said. "A little offense can't hurt our lineup. I didn't light a fire under him. He just went and did his thing. I told him this is going to be short (time in minors) probably. We wanted him playing. We didn't want him sitting up here on the bench. In case something like this happened, we needed some offense and he hadn't been sitting two and a half weeks without at-bats. It just worked out well for us."

2B Raul Mondesi is hitting .114 with 13 strikeouts in 35 at-bats, while OF Paulo Orlando is hitting .128 with no extra-base hits, Could the promotion of Whit Merrifield, who started 55 games at second, mean less playing time for both? "They're all part of the team," Yost said. "Whit is playing right field tonight and we'll bounce him around. It (Merrifield's promotion) doesn't mean anything to them."

RHP Jason Hammel did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and allowed one run and six hits over six-plus innings. "It's the best of the three (starts) so far for myself," Hammel said. "Better fastball command, good use of the slider and I was able to execute down in the zone. I got some help from the defense, too."

1B Eric Hosmer grounded into a double play to end the 10th and grounded out to end the eighth with the bases loaded. "It's been a struggle for him, but he's not floating in the boat by himself by any stretch of the imagination," Royals manager Ned Yost said.