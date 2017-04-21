LHP Matt Strahm, who was sent to Triple-A Omaha after a disastrous start to the season, may get called back up as the Royals are considering an eight-man bullpen. Strahm walked six batters in 1 1/3 innings before getting sent down, but he hasn't allowed a run in five outings in the minors. "I'm comfortable tonight with seven," manager Ned Yost said of his bullpen. "It's a day-to-day thing. My preference right now is to have eight, but we can get by with seven."

LHP Danny Duffy has quality starts in each of his four outings for the Royals this season. He lowered his ERA to 1.33 Thursday after his 7 1/3 scoreless innings of four-hit ball. He doesn't know if it was his best start of the season, but he felt good. "My sinker was working really well, my slide step, they had a tough time getting their foot down, and they're a really good offense over there," Duffy said.

3B Mike Moustakas extended his hitting streak to seven with a first-inning single Thursday at Texas. Moustakas now has hits in 13 of the 14 games he has started this year. He also has spread out the hits in his current streak, managing a total of eight in the seven games. Moustakas is one of the few Kansas City hitters in a groove, but he is confident the Royals will get going. "It seems like we're just one big hit away from loosening it up on the offensive side," he said. "Maybe we can come out and get a couple across against (Texas' Friday starter, LHP Cole) Hamels and grow some confidence."

OF Lorenzo Cain walked in the first inning and singled in the sixth on Thursday to continue a trend of getting on base. Cain has reached base in 14 of 15 games this year. In 12 of the 15 games, Cain has reached twice.