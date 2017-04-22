OF Jorge Bonifacio was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and made his major-league debut by going 0-for-3 on Friday. Bonifacio was hitting .314 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBI in 13 games in Triple-A.

2B Whit Merrifield was the lone Kansas City hitter to have two hits Friday. His triple in the seventh inning was the first by a Royals hitter this season. He added an RBI single in the ninth.

LHP Matt Strahm was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday. Strahm started the season in the Kansas City bullpen but was charged with seven runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched before getting sent down. At Triple-A, Strahm didn't allow a run in four outings. He got into Friday's game and retired the only batter he faced in the fifth inning.

OF Paulo Orlando was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday. Orlando struggled to a .149 average in 14 games this season, picking up just two RBI in 47 at-bats.

INF Raul Mondesi was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday. Mondesi was batting just .103 in 39 at-bats. He had just four hits in 39 at-bats and struck out 16 times. "You could see it was just wearing on him," Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. "He was pressing hard. It started to affect his confidence."

RHP Nate Karns allowed a career-high four homers in the 6-2 loss on Friday night. The first homer he allowed, which came against Robinson Chirinos in the second inning, was the first given up by a Royals starter in 56 2/3 innings. "It was one of those ones were I felt like every hit I gave up was a homer, and it pretty much almost was," said Karns, who gave up homers on four of the six hits. "It's two guys in the lineup that were really hot tonight, I guess."

OF Alex Gordon was hit in the back in the first inning on Friday, marking the 78th time in his career he has been hit. That ties him with Mike Macfarlane for the club record for the Royals.

OF Lorenzo Cain picked up an RBI single in the first inning on Friday night and then drew a walk to open the sixth as he continues to reach base. Cain has now reached base in 15 of the 16 games for the Royals this year. He has reached at least twice in 13 of the games.