C Salvador Perez (neck stiffness) was scratched from the starting lineup Saturday against the Rangers. He was replaced by Drew Butera. It marked the first game Perez has missed this season. "From sleeping last night he woke up with a stiff neck," Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. "They worked on it, and just really struggled to turn his head. They worked on him the whole game."

OF Jorge Soler, who is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha for a strained left oblique, hit a two-run homer in his first rehab outing. There's no timetable for his season debut with the Royals. "If he's swinging the bat well, he would be a big boost," manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Ian Kennedy continued with his hard-luck ways Saturday against the Rangers. Kennedy allowed just one run in seven innings and has had quality starts in his last three outings. But Kennedy has received one or zero runs of offensive support in each of his four starts. He has the lowest run support of any starting pitcher in the majors with just two runs in 26 innings. "Our starting staff just goes out and we do the best we can, and leave the rest to the hitters and the bullpen," Kennedy said. "We can't do anything about that."

3B Mike Moustakas tied the game at 1 with an RBI single to center in the sixth inning Saturday against the Rangers. That gave Moustakas hits in 14 of the 15 games in which he's recorded an official at-bat this year. Moustakas leads the Royals with eight RBIs.

C Drew Butera had his first two-hit game of the season Saturday against the Rangers. Butera was the only Royals player with more than one hit. He was a late addition to the lineup after C Salvador Perez was scratched with a stiff neck.

OF Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-4 with a sixth-inning single Saturday against the Rangers. He has now reached base in 16 of 17 games for the Royals this season.