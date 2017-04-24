OF Jorge Bonifacio recorded his first major league hit on a single to right field in the first inning, and later hit his first major league homer in the third inning, both off Yu Darvish. Bonifacio is the first Royals player to start in center field and hit third within his first two major league games since Jeff Conine (9/17/90).

RHP Jason Hammel allowed three runs in three innings, which was the shortest start by a Royals pitcher since Sept. 25, 2016 at Detroit (E. Volquez-2.2 IP). The Royals are 0-4 in Hammel's starts to begin the year, and he has one quality start in those four outings.

3B Mike Moustakas hit a solo HR in the third inning for game's first run. Four of his six home runs have given KC the lead. Moustakas has a team-high six home runs, making him just the ninth batter in Royals history to have six-plus home runs over the team's first 18 games. The most recent? Also Moustakas, last season.