C Salvador Perez experienced a bad night's sleep over the weekend, which forced him to miss two games with neck stiffness. However, two days out of the lineup proved to be enough for Perez, who returned on Monday night against the White Sox and hit fifth. "It's always a good time to get him back in the lineup," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He's feeling much better. (The neck) still has a little bit of stiffness in there, but he's feeling much better. He was very adamant about being able to play today." Perez went 0-for-3 with a strikeout, a groundout and a flyout.

LF Jorge Soler continues to rehabilitate in the minor leagues as he deals with an oblique strain he sustained March 26. Soler has collected three hits, including a home run, in four rehab games for Triple-A Omaha. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts on Monday night. "He's feeling better," manager Ned Yost said. "We just got to make sure -- he missed that time -- that he gets his timing back and that he gets enough at-bats down there that when he gets here, he hits the ground running."

LHP Jason Vargas had been virtually untouchable over his previous 15 2/3 innings -- a stretch in which he didn't give up a run en route to a 3-0 mark entering Monday night's start against the Chicago White Sox. But that all changed when he worked a season-low five innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out five. "(Vargas) was OK -- he was up (in the strike zone) more than he has been, which kind of elevated his pitch count," manager Ned Yost said. "They elevated some balls into the outfield, but he was just up a little more."

3B Mike Moustakas has been one of the lone bright spots for a struggling Royals offense, which has been out-hit 26-6 during Kansas City's five-game losing streak. On Monday, Moustakas had one of the Royals' two hits -- a RBI double in the third inning that accounted for the team's lone run against the White Sox. Moustakas extended his hitting streak to 10 games, which ties the third-longest streak of his career. During the current run, Moustakas is hitting .282 with 11 hits in 39 at-bats.