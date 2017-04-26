LHP Danny Duffy (2-1) picked up his first loss of the season after allowing six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings Tuesday against the White Sox. Duffy walked two and struck out two, and he barked at the home plate umpire after a balk call in the second inning. "It's not sour grapes," said Duffy, who still was angry about the call after the game. "I still need to locate, I still need to make pitches, but it was a terrible call."

OF Jorge Soler clubbed his second home run Tuesday during an injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Omaha. Soler, 25, has been on the disabled list since the start of the season because of a left oblique strain. The Royals acquired the Cuban slugger from the Chicago Cubs during the offseason in exchange for RHP Wade Davis.

RHP Nate Karns (0-1, 6.35 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season and the 50th start of his career Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. The game is scheduled to start in the afternoon, which could benefit the 29-year-old journeyman. Karns in unbeaten in his past five daytime starts and boasts a 3-2 record with a 2.94 ERA in 12 career starts during the afternoon.

3B Mike Moustakas started in the leadoff spot for the first time in his career Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. He hit a double and a home run to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, which matches the second-longest streak of his career. Royals manager Ned Yost did not say whether Moustakas would continue to bat first, but he expressed confidence in the seventh-year veteran. "He's been swinging well," Yost said. It's that simple. We're trying to find some offense at the top of the order."