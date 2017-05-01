FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 2, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 4 months ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DH Brandon Moss was 0-for-9 with a sacrifice fly with runners in scoring position coming into Sunday. He got two singles with RISP, but the second one did not score a run.

RHP Jason Hammel is 0-3 in five starts for his first winless April since 2010 with Colorado. Hammel has not allowed a run in the first inning this season. He has failed to make it out of the fourth inning in his past two starts.

LHP Jason Vargas, who starts Monday against Chicago, is 9-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 24 starts against the White Sox. Vargas gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits in a five-inning start and loss last week at Chicago. He tops the American League in fewest walks per innings, 0.70.

CF Lorenzo Cain homered in the fifth. He ended a 96 at-bat homerless streak. He previously homered on Aug. 16. He has reached base safely in 19 of 22 games.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.