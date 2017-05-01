DH Brandon Moss was 0-for-9 with a sacrifice fly with runners in scoring position coming into Sunday. He got two singles with RISP, but the second one did not score a run.

RHP Jason Hammel is 0-3 in five starts for his first winless April since 2010 with Colorado. Hammel has not allowed a run in the first inning this season. He has failed to make it out of the fourth inning in his past two starts.

LHP Jason Vargas, who starts Monday against Chicago, is 9-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 24 starts against the White Sox. Vargas gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits in a five-inning start and loss last week at Chicago. He tops the American League in fewest walks per innings, 0.70.

CF Lorenzo Cain homered in the fifth. He ended a 96 at-bat homerless streak. He previously homered on Aug. 16. He has reached base safely in 19 of 22 games.