RF Jorge Bonifacio hit his second home run Monday in eight games since being called up from Triple-A Omaha. "He's got a very short stroke," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He can hit ball to all fields and he'll take a walk. He's just an impressive young hitter." He also singled and walked to hike his batting average to .333 and his on-base percentage to .400.

LHP Danny Duffy, who Tuesday, is 6-3 with a 3.67 ERA in 17 career outings, 15 of them starts, against the White Sox. Duffy is 14-4 with a 3.44 ERA since moving into the Kansas City rotation last May.

LHP Jason Vargas remains unbeaten in his past nine home starts, going 5-0 with a 2.08 ERA in that span. He beat the White Sox 6-1 on Monday, giving up one run on five hits over six innings. Since returning from Tommy John surgery last September, Vargas is 4-1 with a 1.65 ERA with 40 strikeouts and eight walks in 43 2/3 innings.

1B Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning Monday. It was his first RBIs in four games against the White Sox this season. Hosmer had 23 RBIs in 19 games vs. Chicago last year. He is hitting .321 over his past seven games.