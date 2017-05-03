OF Jorge Bonifacio is doing well at the plate in his first taste of the majors, with a .300 batting average and two home runs in nine games. But he has committed an error and has had trouble tracking balls in the outfield. Manager Ned Yost said he does not see Bonifacio as a defensive liability. "It's different in the big leagues," Yost said. "I think there's a little bit of an adjustment with the third deck. He's getting good reads. He and Rusty (Kuntz, outfield coach) were out here working a lot of the time. It's just getting comfortable with the bigger stadiums."

LHP Danny Duffy lost for the first time at Kauffman Stadium since Sept. 5, 2015, snapping his franchise record of 16 straight home starts without losing. He has given up six runs in back-to-back losing starts to the White Sox. He gave up 10 hits, matching a career worst. "I tried to grind it out after I gave up four runs," Duffy said. "I tried to give my team as many outs as I possibly could, but I just didn't have it tonight. I take full responsibility for the loss."

RHP Nathan Karns draws the starting assignment Wednesday in the third game of this series. He is 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA in his first five appearances, four of them starts. He lost to the White Sox last week.

1B Eric Hosmer has a higher ground ball rate this season. He tops the American League with eight grounded into double plays. "It probably means he is not going as well," Royals manager Ned Yost said when Hosmer is beating the ball into the dirt. He homered in the seventh inning Monday. "When he's going well, he's driving the ball to left-center, to right-center and staying in the middle of the park," Yost said. "When he's scuffling, you'll go back and look that there are a lot of low-level ground balls. It's more of a product of him scuffling a little bit. When he gets right, he'll probably still be a more of a ground ball guy, but not as extensive as it is now." Hosmer extended his hitting streak to six games with a fourth-inning infield single.