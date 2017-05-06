RHP Chris Young, who pitched three scoreless innings Tuesday in relief, could start next Tuesday in Tampa Bay. The Royals have not announced their starter for that day. "I'm probably more leaning towards Chris Young," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He's a veteran guy that's done it." Young has a 4.22 ERA in seven relief appearances, giving up seven runs (five earned), 14 hits, four walks and a hit batter in 10 2/3 innings. He went 1-8 with a 7.39 ERA in 13 starts last season.

RHP Miguel Almonte was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas to take RHP Ian Kennedy's roster spot. Almonte went 1-0 with a 1.85 ERA in five appearances and four starts with the Naturals. His 0.86 WHIP ranked second in the Texas League. "If we need to use Almonte, we'll use him from out of the pen," Royals manager Ned Yost said. He said it was a "recommendation" of the organization to bring up Almonte. "After this (Ian Kennedy's injury) happened, I just told Dayton (Moore, general manager) just give us the best available right-handed arm you have and Almonte was throwing the ball extremely well," Yost said. "He's back to throwing strikes. We've always liked his stuff, a good fastball, a good breaking ball. He was kind of putting it together down there, so it's a good option for us."

RHP Jason Hammel posted his first victory with the Royals on Friday night and his first career victory over the Indians. He has beaten every major league team with the exception of the Orioles, Mets and Giants. He held Cleveland left-handed hitters to 2-for-16. In his previous starts, left-handers were hitting .306 against him.

RHP Ian Kennedy went on the 10-day disabled list with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. "He's going to miss two starts with the 10-day DL," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "We have an off-day the day after he's eligible to come off, he may make that start after that. We'll just have to wait and see and go from there. We'll know a little more on Sunday after the doctors re-evaluate." Kennedy is hoping it is a short stay on the DL. "It's always disappointing," Kennedy said to go on the DL. "I'm not used going on the DL. It's probably for the best thing for us and the team and kind of get it knocked out and take care of it. I see both sides." Kennedy said he received an injection to reduce the swelling.

1B Eric Hosmer went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs on Friday night. He extended his hitting streak to nine games. In that span, he is 15-for-34 (.441) with a .706 slugging percentage. He has hiked his batting average from .192 to .271.