LHP Danny Duffy, who starts Sunday, is 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA this season at Kauffman Stadium. He had his 16-game streak without a loss at home ended in his prior start, a loss to the White Sox.

C Salvador Perez was struck by a Lonnie Chisenhall foul ball in the eighth and was replaced in the ninth. An X-ray came back negative, detecting a bruise.

RHP Kelvin Herrera gave up back-to-back homers in the ninth inning for the third time in his career. The previous was April 16, 2013 at Atlanta.

RF Jorge Soler, who missed the first 28 games with a left oblique strain, was activated Saturday and started, batting seventh. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He hit .143 with two home runs in 19 spring training games before the injury. He hit .308 with three home runs in 11 games while rehabbing with Triple-A Omaha. Royals manager Ned Yost said he has been discussing a couple days with general manager Dayton Moore on when to bring back Soler. "He's been swinging the bat good down there," Yost said. "The team is fixing to go to Salt Lake City, which makes it a little bit tougher on the travel tomorrow, so we just decided to go ahead and do it today."

LHP Jason Vargas threw six scoreless innings to shrink his ERA to 1.19, which ranks second in the American League. He has a 0.34 ERA this season at Kauffman Stadium.

1B Eric Hosmer hiked his hitting streak to 10 games with a run-producing single in the fourth inning. He is hitting .421 in the streak (16-for-38).