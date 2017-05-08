OF-DH Jorge Bonifacio started at DH for the first time. Manager Ned Yost acknowledges there was conversations to send the rookie Bonifacio back to Triple-A Omaha when OF Jorge Soler came off the disabled list Saturday to let him continue to play. But because Bonifacio had been doing so well at the plate, they opted to keep him in the majors. Yost believes he can get Bonifacio ample at-bats between the outfield and DH. Bonifacio went 0-for-3, striking out twice Sunday to drop his average to .239.

RHP Nate Karns will start the series opener Monday at Tampa Bay. Karns pitched in 2014-15 with the Rays. Karns became the second pitcher in franchise history to strike out four in an inning in his previous start, a victory over the White Sox.

LF Alex Gordon, who is hitless in his past 11 at-bats, was dropped in the batting order. He hit eighth for the first time this season. He had batted leadoff 17 games and in the six-hole eight games. Gordon's average tumbled to .171.

1B Eric Hosmer's 10-game hitting streak ended Sunday. He went 0-for-1 as the Indians pitched around him, walking him in his first three plate-appearances.