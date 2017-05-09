FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
May 10, 2017 / 4:13 AM / 3 months ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Matt Strahm pitched well in relief Monday, striking out four batters in 1 2/3 innings and giving up one run to lower his ERA to 8.10. The Royals needed to minimize their bullpen use with a bullpen day set up for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

RHP Nathan Karns was sharp Monday, matching his career high with 10 strikeouts and holding the Rays to two runs in 6 1/3 innings to pick up his second win of the season. He consistently got himself out of jams with strikeouts, using his curveball and changeup to get outs in high-leverage situations.

1B Eric Hosmer saw a 10-game hit streak end Sunday but bounced back strong Monday with three hits, scoring twice. Six Royals had multi-hit games Monday but Hosmer was the only one with three hits, including a double.

C Drew Butera got his first RBIs of the season Monday, first on a solo home run and then on an RBI single. He is a Rays killer, hitting .538 since 2015 against them and .409 since 2012.

