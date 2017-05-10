RHP Jakob Junis was recalled from Triple-A Omaha before Tuesday's game. Junis made a single appearance April 12 with a scoreless inning against Oakland, and had a 3.38 ERA in Omaha, mostly as a starter. He earned the win after pitching a scoreless 11th inning.

C Salvador Perez had a two-run home run among his three hits, providing a spark as the Royals rallied from a four-run deficit and won for just the second time this season when trailing after seven innings. He also walked twice to reach base five times on the night.

LHP Scott Alexander was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, retroactive to May 8. Alexander has been effective out of the bullpen with a 1.26 ERA in 10 appearances.

3B Mike Moustakas won the game with a solo home run in the 12th inning, his eighth home run of the season and his second hit of the night. The Royals had 12 hits, a night after a season-high 13 in Monday's win against the Rays.

1B Eric Hosmer had another three hits in Tuesday's win, driving in a run and staying at the center of the Royals' offensive spark for the second night in a row.