RHP Jakob Junis was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after pitching Tuesday and getting the win with a scoreless 11th inning. Junis was making only his second major-league appearance and was swapped out for fresh arms after a long night Tuesday.

RHP Al Alburquerque was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. Previously with the Tigers and Angels, he had a 2.63 ERA in 11 games for Omaha with 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings. The Royals swapped out bullpen arms after using nearly the entire bullpen in Tuesday's 12-inning win.

INF Christian Colon was designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday. In seven games for Kansas City this year, he went 3-for-17 (.176) with no RBIs.

RHP Seth Maness had his contract purchased from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. He had six innings of work with Omaha, giving up one run and four hits with five strikeouts. He spent the previous four seasons with the Cardinals. The Royals needed bullpen help after using all but one pitcher in Tuesday's 12-inning win.

OF Peter O'Brien was designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday. In 27 games for Triple-A Omaha this year, he hit .162/.235/.276 with three homers and six RBIs. He had brief stints in the majors with Arizona in 2015 and 2016.

OF Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-3 on Wednesday as a bright spot for the Royals and was pulled for a pinch-runner in the seventh inning. Manager Ned Yost said Cain was fine, but he just likes resting his outfielders due to the turf at Tropicana Field.