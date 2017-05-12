FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
May 13, 2017 / 3:33 AM

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Whit Merrifield hit his third home run of the season Thursday. Merrifield has more home runs in 69 at-bats this season than he did in 311 at-bats last season when he hit two.

C Salvador Perez went 8-for-14 in the series and is a career .308 hitter at Tropicana Field, where he made his MLB debut Aug. 10, 2011.

OF Alex Gordon made his first career start in center field Thursday in favor of Lorenzo Cain, who was given the day off. Gordon made an impressive catch in center the previous game as a defensive replacement and made a diving catch to his left to take a hit away from Tim Beckham in the sixth.

LHP Jason Vargas extended his scoreless inning streak to 15 after tossing seven scoreless frames Thursday afternoon at Tampa Bay. Vargas lowered his ERA from 1.19 to a major league-best 1.01. He has not allowed a run in four of his seven starts this season.

