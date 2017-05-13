LHP Danny Duffy had his third no-decision in eight starts on Friday night. He allowed two runs and eight hits in seven innings. Royals starters have logged at least seven innings in three straight starts for the first time since June 19-23, 2014.

RHP Chris Young is the leader in the Royals' clubhouse to start Sunday. "Yeah, I would say that," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "We're looking at some other things, too, but Chris is probably is going to make the start." Young has a 5.93 ERA in seven bullpen appearances and one start.

LF Alex Gordon, who is in a 1-for-27 funk, was dropped to ninth in the batting order. "It's always tough to see a guy struggle, but its part of the game," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "Nobody is going to be immune to a struggle, so you just continue to grind and work through it. There's just not a lot of production. He's not swinging the bat well; he's not seeing the ball extremely well. He'll get through it." Yost said he did not say anything to Gordon about dropping him to ninth. "He knows he's struggling," Yost said. Gordon was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning, leaving with tightness in his right groin. He is listed as day to day.

RHP Ian Kennedy, who is on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring, threw in the bullpen Friday. "We'll see how he rebounds after that," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow." He is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday.

1B Eric Hosmer had two hits, including a run-producing double in the eighth inning on Friday. He is hitting .403 in his past 16 games with 10 RBIs. He has hiked his average from .192 to .289 during that stretch.