RHP Nathan Karns struck out a career-high 12 in five innings. He is the first Royal to strike out a dozen in five innings. He becomes the sixth Royals' pitcher to log back-to-back double-figure strikeout games.

RHP Seth Maness made his first big league appearance since Aug. 13 and having elbow surgery. It was a mixed bag. He got a blown save, giving up a game-tying home run to Chris Davis, and a victory. "I had a lot more emotion than I've had in a long time going into this game tonight," Maness said. "It's good to under your belt and hopefully it will be a little more easier getting back out there."

RHP Chris Young will make a spot start Sunday, replacing the injured RHP Ian Kennedy in the rotation. In a Monday start at Tampa Bay, Young allowed four runs on seven hits, including a home run, in three innings.

DH Brandon Moss has homered in back-to-back games for the 16th time in his career. Five of six home runs this season have been solo shots, four giving the Royals a lead. "If he gets hot, he can carry a team with his power," Royals manager Ned Yost said.

LF Alex Gordon did not play Saturday after suffering a right groin strain Friday and was pinch hit for in the seventh inning. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "If he doesn't feel it, then he'll play. If he feels it just a little bit, then we'll give him through the off-day (Monday). It's not serious at all."

RHP Ian Kennedy, who is on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain, is eligible to be activated Tuesday. "He's making progress," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "He felt a little tugging sensation there, but no pain, which is to be expected." Yost said Kennedy likely would not need a minor league rehab start. "We'll see how long this drags out, but I don't think so," Yost said.