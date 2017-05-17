RHP Al Alburquerque struck out the side in the ninth. The last time he struck out all the batters he faced in an inning was Aug. 10, 2014 with Detroit at Toronto.

RF Jorge Soler drew a pair of walks and went 1-for-2. He has reached base in 10 of his past 19 plate-appearances.

RHP Jason Hammel worked two scoreless innings and has a 1.69 ERA in the first two innings of his eight starts. After the second, he has a 9.12 ERA. He gave up five runs in the third and fourth innings on two home runs in the 7-1 loss Tuesday. "Obviously, it was two balls that left the yard that hurt me," Hammel said. "I'm trying to stay positive and just continue to work. I've got to find a way to do a better job of establishing a better tone early." He had given up six home runs in 22 innings in his last four starts.

LF Alex Gordon did not hit the ball hard, but he was credited with two infield singles and walked. He entered the game in a 1-for-31 skid. It was Gordon's first multi-hit game since April 9 at Houston.

RHP Ian Kennedy threw a 55-pitch bullpen on Monday, the Royals' day off. He will throw another side session on Wednesday. If he has no setbacks, manager Ned Yost said Kennedy would likely be activated Saturday and start at Minnesota. He is on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain.