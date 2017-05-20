RHP Al Alburquerque was hit with the loss Friday after failing to record an out in the 10th inning. Alburquerque started the 10th inning in relief and walked both batters he faced. It was the first loss of the year for Alburquerque, whose ERA is now 6.75 this year.

RHP Nate Karns allowed one run in five innings as Kansas City's starting pitcher on Friday. Karns exited the game after just 72 pitches and said he had a bit of stiffness in his right arm. Karns' lone mistake was a solo home run by Twins DH Robbie Grossman in the fourth inning.

RHP Ian Kennedy is due to return from the 10-day disabled list and start Saturday for Kansas City. Kennedy has been on the DL with a hamstring strain. Kennedy made six starts before landing on the DL and is 0-3 with a 3.03 ERA.

1B Eric Hosmer went 3-for-5 in Friday's loss, marking the fifth time this year he has had three or more hits in a game. Hosmer continued to have success at Target Field. He's now batting .289 (13-for-45) in his last 11 games in Minneapolis. Hosmer had singles in the first, third and fifth innings of Friday's game.

