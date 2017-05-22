RHP Jake Junis made his first major league start in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader and went 4 2/3 innings. Junis was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to make the start with reliever Al Alburquerque being designated for assignement. Junis, who had made two relief appearances for Kansas City earlier this season, was then optioned back to Triple-A after the game to make room on the active roster for RHP Ian Kennedy, who was activated off the 10-day disabled list. Junis retired nine of the first 11 batters he faced and finished with two runs allowed on five hits and three walks, while striking out four batters.

RHP Al Alburquerque was designated for assignment Sunday. He took the loss in Friday's game and posted a 6.75 ERA in five appearances this season.

LHP Mike Minor (1-1) picked up the win in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader after pitching 1 1/3 innings and giving up one walk with two strikeouts. It was Minor's first major league win since Aug. 28, 2014 with Atlanta and was his first career win out of the bullpen. Minor missed all of last season due to shoulder surgery but he's come back as a reliever for the first time in his career. He hasn't allowed a run in his last eight appearances and saw his ERA fall to 1.90.

C Salvador Perez hit three homers in Sunday's doubleheader, tying the franchise record held by Bill Pecota. Perez was the first Royals player to homer in both games of a doubleheader since Eric Hosmer on Aug. 16, 2013. Perez passed Mike Macfarlane for the most homers by a catcher in team history with his 95th homer at the position. Perez has hit 13 home runs at Minnesota's Target Field, second-most of any opponent behind Toronto's Jose Bautista with 14.

2B Raul A. Mondesi was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday with OF Alex Gordon going on the paternity leave list. Mondesi was the team's starting second baseman to start the season but was optioned after hitting .103 in 14 games. He hit .324 in 19 games at Triple-A. Starting in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader, Mondesi was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts.

RHP Nate Karns has some fluid near his pitching elbow, according to Kansas City manager Ned Yost, and he will continue to be evaluated. Karns left Friday's start after after experiencing tightness. He pitched five innings and allowed one run with three strikeouts. He was coming off back-to-back games with at least 10 strikeouts. Karns is 2-2 with a 4.17 ERA.

DH Brandon Moss hit two home runs in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader before sitting out the second game. Moss has a hit in a season-long five games and his batting .400 over that stretch. He has eight homers this season and four in his last five games. All eight home runs have been solo shots, though.

RHP Jason Hammel had his next start pushed back to Wednesda in New York after Kansas City had to shuffle its rotation following Saturday's postponement and Sunday's doubleheader. Hammel was originally scheduled to start Sunday, but the Royals also had RHP Ian Kennedy coming off the disabled list. The move keeps LHP Jason Vargas and LHP Danny Duffy on their regular rest. Vargas starts Monday in New York, followed by Duffy and Hammel.

LF Alex Gordon was placed on the paternity leave list following the first game of Sunday's doubleheader and he left to join his wife, who will be giving birth on Monday. Gordon was 1 for 2 in the game with two walks. He's still provided stellar defense in left field -- as evidenced by two diving catches in Friday night's game -- but he's hitting .175. He will miss three games while on the paternity leave list and was replaced on the active roster by 2B Raul Mondesi Jr., who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

1B Eric Hosmer had four hits in Sunday's doubleheader, piling up two hits in each game. He now has three straight multi-hit games and is batting .408 in his last 11 road games. Hosmer was hitting .185 on April 22, but he has hit .390 since and raised his average to .309.