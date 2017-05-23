FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 24, 2017 / 2:31 AM / 3 months ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jake Junis was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday. Junis is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three appearances. He started the opener of Sunday's doubleheader and allowed two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings during a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins.

RHP Nate Karns would make his next start Thursday afternoon but the Royals currently list their probable pitcher as "TBA.". Karns has some fluid near his shoulder and elbow but there is not a strain. Manager Ned Yost said Monday Karns is feeling better. A decision on Karns starting Thursday has not been made and Yost said it would likely "come down to the wire."

OF Alex Gordon and his wife had their third child on Monday. Gordon was placed on the paternity list Sunday. He is expected to return to the team Tuesday but likely won't return to the starting lineup until Wednesday. Gordon is batting .175 with seven RBIs this season.

LHP Jason Vargas fell to 0-7 lifetime against the Yankees when he allowed three runs and four hits in in six innings. He went two innings longer than Wednesday's 11-7 loss and the two starts against New York have raised his ERA from 1.01 to 2.30.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.