LF Jorge Bonifacio hit the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning Tuesday off RHP Adam Warren and continued to hit well in recent games. He has six home runs and four have been in his last five games.

RHP Al Alburquerque cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Omaha. He was designated for assignment Sunday and can refuse the assignment to become a free agent.

LHP Danny Duffy felt extremely satisfied with his fastball command after allowing two runs and six hits in seven solid innings. He allowed two home runs to end a 51 2/3-inning stretch without allowing a home run but there was little for him to be upset about.

INF Hunter Dozier (oblique) began a rehab assignment with Class A Wilmington Tuesday night and went 0-for-3. Dozier was injured in spring training and the estimated recovery time for the Grade 2 strain was six to eight weeks. During 15 exhibition games, Dozier batted .409 (9-for-22) and last season he appeared in eight games for the Royals.

RHP Miguel Almonte was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He could make Thursday's start if RHP Nate Karns is unable to pitch. Almonte posted a 6.23 in nine relief appearances last season but has extensive experience as a starting pitcher in the minor leagues with 101 starts. This season, he is 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) with Northwest Arkansas.

RHP Ian Kennedy could make his next start Friday at Cleveland. Friday would occur with the normal four days' rest but it was possible Kennedy might pitch Thursday afternoon due to RHP Nate Karns' injury status with his forearm. Kennedy pitched only two innings in the opener of Sunday's doubleheader at Minnesota after being activated from the disabled list.